Rishi Sunak as first British Indian PM an 'historic moment': Thinktank

The Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak on 24 October was confirmed as the new British Prime Minister after Penny Mordaunt dropped out of race. With this new change, British Future thinktank's Sunder Katwala said that Sunak's appointment as PM 'hopeful sign of progress against prejudices of past'.
The Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak on 24 October was confirmed as the new British Prime Minister after Penny Mordaunt dropped out of race. With this new change, British Future thinktank's Sunder Katwala said that Sunak's appointment as PM 'hopeful sign of progress against prejudices of past'.
Releasing his comments soon after the announcement by the 1922 Committee's chairman Sir Graham Brady, Katwala said, as quoted by the Guardian, "Rishi Sunak becoming the first British Indian prime minister is an historic moment. This simply would not have been possible even a decade or two ago."
Releasing his comments soon after the announcement by the 1922 Committee's chairman Sir Graham Brady, Katwala said, as quoted by the Guardian, "Rishi Sunak becoming the first British Indian prime minister is an historic moment. This simply would not have been possible even a decade or two ago."
"Rishi Sunak becoming the first British Indian prime minister is an historic moment. This simply would not have been possible even a decade or two ago," he added.
"Rishi Sunak becoming the first British Indian prime minister is an historic moment. This simply would not have been possible even a decade or two ago," he added.
However, he cited caution for those people who will judge Sunak on whether he can get a grip on the chaos in Westminster or sort out the public finances, and restore integrity to politics.
However, he cited caution for those people who will judge Sunak on whether he can get a grip on the chaos in Westminster or sort out the public finances, and restore integrity to politics.
Katwala also underlined the significance of the social change that the new UK has brought with Sunak. "When Sunak was born in Southampton in 1980, there had been no Asian or black MPs at all in the post-war era. There were still no black or Asian Conservative MPs when he graduated from university in 2001."
Katwala also underlined the significance of the social change that the new UK has brought with Sunak. "When Sunak was born in Southampton in 1980, there had been no Asian or black MPs at all in the post-war era. There were still no black or Asian Conservative MPs when he graduated from university in 2001."
"Sunak reaching 10 Downing Street does not make Britain a perfect meritocracy. While there is more to do, this is a hopeful sign of progress against the prejudices of the past. National politics has set the pace and business, public services and charities should accept the challenge to reflect modern Britain too," he added.
"Sunak reaching 10 Downing Street does not make Britain a perfect meritocracy. While there is more to do, this is a hopeful sign of progress against the prejudices of the past. National politics has set the pace and business, public services and charities should accept the challenge to reflect modern Britain too," he added.
Katwala's British Future thinktank focuses on issues relating to immigration, identity and race.
Katwala's British Future thinktank focuses on issues relating to immigration, identity and race.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.