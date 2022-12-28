Rishi Sunak asks finance question to homeless man, trolls call him ‘out of touch'

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was highly trolled last week for asking a homeless man at a charity event whether he "worked in business" and wanted to get into the finance industry. Many pointed out that Sunak, a former Goldman Sachs banker and one of Britain's wealthiest people, is completely out of touch with ordinary people.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was highly trolled last week for asking a homeless man at a charity event whether he "worked in business" and wanted to get into the finance industry. Many pointed out that Sunak, a former Goldman Sachs banker and one of Britain's wealthiest people, is completely out of touch with ordinary people.
Last week, Sunak was serving breakfast at a homeless shelter in London when he began chatting with a man who identified himself as Dean. During this over-the-counter conversation, Dean asked Sunak if he was "sorting the economy out".
Last week, Sunak was serving breakfast at a homeless shelter in London when he began chatting with a man who identified himself as Dean. During this over-the-counter conversation, Dean asked Sunak if he was "sorting the economy out".
When the homeless man then says he is interested in business and finance, Sunak replies that he used to work in finance too, before asking: "Is that something you would like to get into?"
When the homeless man then says he is interested in business and finance, Sunak replies that he used to work in finance too, before asking: "Is that something you would like to get into?"
"Yeah I wouldn't mind," says Dean. "But, I don't know, I'd like to get through Christmas first.
"Yeah I wouldn't mind," says Dean. "But, I don't know, I'd like to get through Christmas first.
Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party, posted a clip of the exchange on Twitter, calling it "excruciating," while another Labour lawmaker, Bill Esterson, called Sunak "out of touch".
Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party, posted a clip of the exchange on Twitter, calling it "excruciating," while another Labour lawmaker, Bill Esterson, called Sunak "out of touch".
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.