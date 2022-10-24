Rishi Sunak set to become the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of Britain

Rishi Sunak became the first Indian-origin politician to head the United Kingdom, as he has been chosen as the Tory leader in the British parliament after rival Penny Mordaunt backed out pledging full support. Sunak who has been lost the race to the leadership just six weeks ago to rival Liz Truss gained much favour from his party members after Boris Johnson balked out of the race on Sunday evening.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}