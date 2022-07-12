Former UK finance minister Rishi Sunak will launch their campaigns on July 12 for the position of British prime minister, competing for the support of a party that is bitterly divided over the best candidate to succeed Boris Johnson.

The majority of contenders have pledged to lower taxes if they are elected, although Sunak, the bookmakers’ favourite, has declared that he would delay doing so until after addressing inflation.

As finance minister, Sunak put the UK on track to have its highest tax burden since the 1950s. As a result, the other candidates for prime minister have attacked him on taxes, with the majority vowing to oversee swift reductions.

"We need a return to traditional Conservative economic values - and that means honesty and responsibility, not fairy tales," Sunak is expected to say at the launch of his campaign, according to his team.

"My message to the party and the country is simple: I have a plan to steer our country through these headwinds. Once we have gripped inflation, I will get the tax burden down. It is a question of ‘when’, not ‘if’."

As of now, 11 candidates have declared their interest in leading the ruling Conservative Party and succeeding Johnson as the prime minister of Great Britain. Johnson was forced to resign as his support dried up in a revolt over a number of scandals.

Sunak will try to persuade the Conservatives that he is the "serious" candidate in a contest that is being fought mostly on the right-wing of the party. Sunak's resignation contributed to the uprising that led to Johnson's removal last week.

As the British economy struggles with surging inflation, massive debt, and lacklustre growth against a backdrop of an energy scarcity made worse by the conflict in Ukraine, which has driven up fuel costs, people are experiencing the tightest financial squeeze in decades.

The newly-elected Conservative leader will also need to reverse the trend of declining support. In a Savanta ComRes poll released on July 11, the Labour Party is leading the Conservatives by 43 percent to 28 percent, the opposition party's highest poll lead since 2013. They first need to manage a leadership battle that is getting more heated and in which some of the competitors are receiving scathing briefings from their rivals.