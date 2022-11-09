Gavin Williamson, a senior minister and close associate of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, resigned following claims of bullying, resulting in the first resignation at the latter’s Cabinet.
The text messages Williamsonsent to a coworker are the subject of an ongoing complaints procedure. While he expressed his regret to the recipient for those texts, he was following this procedure, Williamson said in his resignation letter.
“There have been other allegations made about my past conduct. I refute the characterisation of these claims, but I recognise these are becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing," he added.
When Williamson was the defence secretary under the previous prime minister Theresa May, he intimidated a senior civil worker in the Ministry of Defence and asked them to “slit" their throat, media reports suggest. Williamson was already under fire for a different accusation of bullying made by a different Conservative MP.
On November 8, Anne Milton - Williamson's former deputy when he served as chief whip, said in an interview with Channel 4 News that his behaviour while in office was "threatening" and "intimidating," and that he would use MPs' health issues as "leverage".
She recalled one instance when he asked her to give a check to a member of parliament who required financial aid. “And he waved it under my nose and said, ‘Make sure when you give him this cheque, he knows I now own him’," she said. “I don’t think it was a joke. It was the seriousness with which he said it."
“It is with great sadness that I accept your resignation. I know your commitment to successive Conservative governments and the party over the years has been unwavering," Sunak wrote while accepting Williamson’s resignation.
He also thanked the senior minister for his “personal support and loyalty". “I know you will continue to represent your constituents with diligence and care," he added.
