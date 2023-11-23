Rishi Sunak chooses 16th-century palace Hampton Court to host business summit aiming FDIs
With Britain looking to wrestle its ranking as Europe's top foreign direct investment (FDI) destination back from France, Sunak will require to reassure them next week of a guiding hand from government and of no more policy dead ends.
United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has chosen Hampton Court – a 16th-century palace renowned for its maze – to host a summit at which he will attempt to win back favour among investors who have been left disoriented by twists and turns in British policy, reported Reuters on 23 November.