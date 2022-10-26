Rishi Sunak defends appointment of Suella Braverman after she was forced to go

Rishi Sunak faced the opposition in Parliament for the first time as Britain's prime minister Wednesday, seeking to provide assurances that his new government would offer economic stability and continuity after his predecessor’s tax plans triggered market tumult.
Rishi Sunak is seen by Conservatives as a safe pair of hands they hope can stabilize an economy sliding toward recession — and stem the party's plunging popularity.
Sunak told his new top team of ministers that “it is important to reach the right decisions and there is time for those decisions to be confirmed with Cabinet," according to the readout. “The Autumn Statement will set out how we will put public finances on a sustainable footing and get debt falling in the medium term and will be accompanied by a full forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility."
Suella Braverman has been re-appointed as home secretary - less than a week after she resigned from the same role in Liz Truss's cabinet.
She was appointed home secretary, one of the top jobs in government, in September when Liz Truss became the new prime minister. But she resigned last Wednesday over a "mistake".
In her resignation letter, she said she had sent an official document from her personal email address, and breaking the ministerial code.
She also criticised Truss saying her government had "broken key pledges that were promised to voters".
Braverman is back as the person responsible for overseeing UK borders, policing and counter-terrorism.
It remains to be seen how her tough stance on immigration will square off in the new Cabinet after her remarks about Indian visa overstayers caused much damage to the ongoing India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) talks. Kemi Badenoch staying on in her role as Trade Secretary could provide some stability to the ongoing FTA negotiations.
Meanwhile, according to BBC, Labour MP Nick Thomas-Symonds asks for an update on the progress of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Responding to the query, Greg Hands, the Minister for Trade Policy, calls India an "economic superpower" and says an FTA would improve access to its "dynamic market". He says the government is negotiating an ambitious FTA that "works for both countries" and that the "majority of chapters" of the agreement have already been reached.
*With inputs from agencies
