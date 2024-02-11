Rishi Sunak earned £2.23 million in 2023, here is how much tax he paid last year
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has published his tax document summary, showing that he paid more than £508,308 as his total income rose to £2.23 million last year, 13% up from the previous year
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has published his tax document summary, showing that he paid more than £508,308 as his total income rose to £2.23 million last year, 13% up from the previous year. The British prime minister also realized £1.8 million profit from his investment in a US fund.
Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, published his tax return at the same time. It showed he paid a tax of £117,418 on income of £208,547 plus a capital gain of £208,058. Within his earnings, Hunt made £27,370 from a rental property and £35,997 in dividend income.
Reacting to Sunak’s tax summary Labour MP Richard Burgon posted on X: “He earned over £2.2 MILLION last year. But he paid just 23% in tax. That's the same rate of tax a teacher pays. Our tax system is rigged in favour of the super-rich. It’s time to make them pay their fair share!"
The British prime minister’s personal wealth and his links to the US have been a sensitive issue for the prime minister. Sunak, a former Goldman Sachs banker and hedge fund manager, first published his tax return in 2023, showing he had made nearly £5m over the previous three years due mostly to his US investment fund income.
Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murty, have a combined wealth estimated at about £529 million, according to 2023’s Sunday Times Rich List.
Sunak faced criticism in 2022 for holding a US green card while in office and for his wife’s non-dom status. He and his family own multiple properties, including a Grade II-listed manor in his constituency, equipped with a new heated swimming pool that necessitated an upgrade to the local electricity network.
