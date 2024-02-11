Rishi Sunak earned £2.23 million in 2023, here is how much tax he paid last year

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has published his tax document summary, showing that he paid more than £508,308 as his total income rose to £2.23 million last year, 13% up from the previous year. The British prime minister also realized £1.8 million profit from his investment in a US fund.

Sunak’s effective tax rate was 23%, lower than the top rate of 45%, due to some income being taxed at source in the US and the capital gains tax rate being 20%. He also earned £139,477 from his MP and prime ministerial salaries, a sum that made up just 7% of his total income. Additionally, he received a £276,218 dividend and £17,189 in interest on savings and investment fund in the US.

According to the summary provided by Sunak’s accountants, those investments were held under a “blind management arrangement", which meant he did not receive the gains as income but had to pay tax on them nevertheless.

Reacting to the release the Trades Union Congress (TUC) posted on X (formerly known as Twitter): “It really is a mystery why Rishi Sunak raised income tax but not capital gains tax."