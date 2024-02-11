Rishi Sunak earned £2.23 million in 2023, here is how much tax he paid last year

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has published his tax document summary, showing that he paid more than £508,308 as his total income rose to £2.23 million last year, 13% up from the previous year. The British prime minister also realized £1.8 million profit from his investment in a US fund. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sunak’s effective tax rate was 23%, lower than the top rate of 45%, due to some income being taxed at source in the US and the capital gains tax rate being 20%. He also earned £139,477 from his MP and prime ministerial salaries, a sum that made up just 7% of his total income. Additionally, he received a £276,218 dividend and £17,189 in interest on savings and investment fund in the US.

Also Read | India's net direct tax collection rises 20.25% YoY to ₹ 15.60 lakh crore According to the summary provided by Sunak’s accountants, those investments were held under a “blind management arrangement", which meant he did not receive the gains as income but had to pay tax on them nevertheless. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reacting to the release the Trades Union Congress (TUC) posted on X (formerly known as Twitter): “It really is a mystery why Rishi Sunak raised income tax but not capital gains tax."

Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, published his tax return at the same time. It showed he paid a tax of £117,418 on income of £208,547 plus a capital gain of £208,058. Within his earnings, Hunt made £27,370 from a rental property and £35,997 in dividend income.

Also Read | Iron nails, cement barricades await farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest in Haryana Reacting to Sunak’s tax summary Labour MP Richard Burgon posted on X: “He earned over £2.2 MILLION last year. But he paid just 23% in tax. That's the same rate of tax a teacher pays. Our tax system is rigged in favour of the super-rich. It’s time to make them pay their fair share!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The British prime minister’s personal wealth and his links to the US have been a sensitive issue for the prime minister. Sunak, a former Goldman Sachs banker and hedge fund manager, first published his tax return in 2023, showing he had made nearly £5m over the previous three years due mostly to his US investment fund income.

Sunak faced criticism in 2022 for holding a US green card while in office and for his wife’s non-dom status. He and his family own multiple properties, including a Grade II-listed manor in his constituency, equipped with a new heated swimming pool that necessitated an upgrade to the local electricity network. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

