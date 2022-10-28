Rishi Sunak eyes £50 billion of tax hikes, spending cuts for his new economic plan2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 04:35 PM IST
Rishi Sunak and Hunt on Wednesday announced to delay their planned economic statement to 17 November from 31 October
In a bid to fix Britain's recession-bound economy, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to create a buffer in the public finances to plug the budget shortfall. And in doing so, the country is likely to see significant tax rises and spending cuts to the tune of £50 billion ($58 billion).