Rishi Sunak fined by Lancashire Police for not wearing seatbelt2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 07:43 AM IST
Lancashire Police referred to Rishi Sunak as ‘a 42-year-old man from London’.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was fined by Lancashire Police for not wearing a seatbelt while shooting a social media video in a car. A fixed penalty notice for Sunak's failure to fasten his seatbelt carries a £100 fine, according to Lancashire Police, who had been "looking into" the situation. In its statement, Lancashire Police referred to Sunak as “a 42-year-old man from London".
