Rishi Sunak fined by Lancashire Police for not wearing seatbelt

Lancashire Police referred to Rishi Sunak as ‘a 42-year-old man from London’.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was fined by Lancashire Police for not wearing a seatbelt while shooting a social media video in a car. A fixed penalty notice for Sunak's failure to fasten his seatbelt carries a £100 fine, according to Lancashire Police, who had been "looking into" the situation. In its statement, Lancashire Police referred to Sunak as “a 42-year-old man from London".
“Following the circulation of a video on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire we have today (Friday, January 20) issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty," Lancashire Police said in a statement.
Sunak already expressed regret for his act. Sunak addresses the camera in a video clip that was uploaded to Instagram while the car is moving and he is not buckled up. Sunak made a "brief error of judgement" by taking the seatbelt off to make a social media clip while on a tour of the north of England, according to his spokesperson.
Sunak posted the video on his Instagram account to promote the government's most recent round of "levelling up" funds. Sunak can be seen talking to the camera for approximately a minute while the car moves forward and police bikes briefly arrive in the distance.
"It was a mistake and he has apologised," the spokesperson said while adding that the prime minister was in favour of everyone using a seatbelt.
Unless they have a legitimate medical exemption, passengers in the UK who are discovered without wearing seatbelts while driving can be fined £100 immediately, with the amount rising to £500 if the matter goes to court.
In England, drivers are responsible for passengers under the age of 14, and passengers must make sure they wear seatbelts if they are installed in cars, vans and other goods vehicles. Passengers must be at least 14 years old to ride in a vehicle. Being in a vehicle operated by the police, fire or another rescue service is also an exception, as is having a doctor's note for a medical cause.
(With agency inputs)
