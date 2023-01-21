Home / News / World /  Rishi Sunak fined for not wearing seatbelt: ‘Brief error of judgement’
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been fined on Friday for riding in a car without wearing his seat belt in order to film a social media clip.

He had filmed a video in the back seat of his car while travelling in the north of England, without wearing a seat belt. On Thursday, the PM apologised calling it a "brief error of judgement". 

"Following the circulation of a video on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire we have today issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty," Lancashire Police said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Sunak "fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologised", adding that he would pay the fine.

Passengers caught failing to wear a seat belt when one is available can be fined £100.

Fixed penalty notices are a sanction for breaking the law, and mean a fine, which needs to be paid within 28 days, or contested.

If someone chooses to contest the fine, the police will then review the case and decide whether to withdraw the fine or take the matter to court.

