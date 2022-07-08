Rishi Sunak, former UK finance minister, bids to replace Boris Johnson

Sunak shared a campaign video on Twitter saying, 'Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions. That's why I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister'
Day after Boris Johnson said that he would stand down as the prime minister of UK, former British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that he was running to replace Johnson.
Sharing a campaign video on Twitter, Sunak said, "Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions. That's why I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister."
“The decisions we make today will decide whether the next generation of British people will also have the chance of a better future."
"Do we confront this moment with honesty, seriousness and determination, or do we tell ourselves comforting fairy tale that might make us feel better in the moment, but will leave our children worse off tomorrow?"
Race to succeed Johnson kicks off
The race to succeed Boris Johnson as the UK PM kicked off just hours after he announced his resignation, with outsiders making early bids for the leadership.
Tom Tugendhat, chair of the House of Commons foreign affairs committee and long-time critic of Johnson, threw his hat in the ring overnight – following the lead of pro-Brexit Attorney General Suella Braverman.
Sunak, whose shock resignation Tuesday kick-started Johnson’s downfall, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are expected to announce campaigns in the coming days.
With no clear front-runner and limited time to find a winner, the contest is likely to be fractious as candidates throw everything at their rivals.
Meanwhile, Johnson will stay on until his successor is announced, which the party said will be in September. He has appointed a caretaker government which he insists will not “make major changes of direction."
His decision to remain in Downing Street over the summer was greeted with dismay by many Conservatives on Thursday -- including former Tory Prime Minister John Major, who said he must go immediately. But the mood appears to be shifting as attentions turn to Johnson’s replacement.
“I think that ship has sailed," Tory MP Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, treasurer of the 1922 Committee of rank-and-file Tory MPs, told the BBC on Friday, when asked about a different caretaker prime minister. “We must now live with the fact that Boris Johnson will be prime minister until a successor can be voted on."
