Rishi Sunak in new campaign video: 'Underdogs don't give up'

UK prime ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak's team is promoting a new campaign video cashing in on his 'underdog' status with rival Liz Truss' firm lead in the race to be the next PM
Rishi Sunak's team is promoting a new campaign video cashing in on his "underdog" status with rival Liz Truss' firm lead in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. This comes two weeks before the UK's Conservative Party leadership election is set to conclude.
The video depicts the former Chancellor attending a series of campaign events since the race began last month and addressing Tory members who are voting for a new party leader. The video first introduced Sunak at a hustings event in Manchester.
"I'll keep fighting for every vote until the final day," Sunak tweeted with the video, which counts down 100 events in 30 days to reach 16,000 party members on the campaign trail.
The 42-year-old British Indian former minister interacted with voters and is also seen catching a quick power nap as a voiceover praises his efforts to "fight for every inch".
"They say beware the underdog because an underdog has got nothing to lose. An underdog fights for every inch," the voiceover says.
"They work harder, stay longer, think smarter; underdogs don't give up, they'll do the difficult things and they never, ever get complacent," it adds.
The video comes as most latest surveys indicate a strong victory for Liz Truss who is campaigning on a tax-cutting plan to fight the economic crisis amid record inflation in the UK. The Tory members casted postal and online ballots.
Liz Truss's plans were recently called a "holiday from reality" by former minister Michael Gove, who recently became the senior Tory member to endorse Rishi Sunak's focus on inflation busting.
Some more former Cabinet members from Truss' own party have expressed "jitters" about her current plans, according to a report in the 'Observer' on Sunday.
"Members are going one way with Liz, the country at large, the other," said one unnamed former minister told the newspaper expressing worries about Truss becoming Prime Minister.
"If she carries on with full-on culture wars and the anti-woke stuff, as well as the economic stuff, she will just come across as Boris without the charm. Then she will turn off people in the blue wall," said another, referring to the northern England seats won over by the Tories from Labour in the 2019 general election.
Meanwhile, the Opposition Labour Party is also witnessing a surge in popularity among the British electorate. Sir Keir Starmer, a senior member of the Labour Party gained a strong poll boost according to an opinion poll by 'Observer'.
The boost comes from his policy to freeze the energy price cap which aims to help those struggling with exorbitant household bills.
Two weeks ago, 29% of all voters said Truss would be the best Prime Minister, while 28% said Starmer would be better. Truss's score has dropped to 23% this weekend, while Starmer's has increased to 31%.
When asked to choose between Starmer and Sunak, 29% chose Starmer and 23% chose Sunak. According to a recent poll of 2,001 adults, Labour received 39% of the vote, while the Conservatives received 31%.
On Saturday, a YouGov poll for 'The Times' found Starmer's party with its largest lead in ten years- 43% which is 15 points ahead of the Conservatives at 28%.
