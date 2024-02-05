Rishi Sunak in spot as UK Trade Minister Dominic Johnson accused of giving Infosys ‘VIP access’
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing fresh scrutiny after a media report alleged that the Indian IT major Infosys was promised help to grow in the country due to the government’s familial connection with co-founder Narayana Murthy. The Opposition Labour Party has claimed that Infosys was effectively granted "VIP access".