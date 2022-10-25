Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Rishi Sunak 'isn't answer to UK's economic problem': Labour Party Chair Anneliese Dodd

2 min read . 07:44 PM ISTLivemint
File: Britain's main opposition Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds speaks on the first day of the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool, north west England on September 25, 2022. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Labour Party Chair Anneliese Dodds even said that the new British PM Rishi Sunak ‘doesn’t have a mandate’ to govern.

A day after Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner call for a general election and added that Rishi Sunak is "already putting party before country" in holding a closed-door address to Tory MPs, Labour Party Chair Anneliese Dodds on 25 October said that Sunak “doesn’t have a mandate" to govern.

She was also of the opinion that the new British Prime Minister isn’t the answer to the country’s economic problems.

“Rishi Sunak is saying he’s the answer when the problem ultimately is the Conservatives," BBC quoted Dodds saying as a response to Sunak’s first speech as PM. She further added that Rishi Sunak has been part of those 12 years of Conservative failure.

"People didn’t vote at the last election for a high tax, low growth economy, but of course Rishi Sunak was right at the heart of that," she added.

ALSO READ: After Rishi Sunak's appointment as PM, Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner seeks fresh polls in the UK

Dodds also criticised Sunak’s lack of concrete policy proposals, as she asserted that “ordinary people, of course, who are paying the price" and referred it as Conservative Party’s “economic failure".

She even said Monday’s planned fiscal statement was “setting up as a Halloween horror show", reported BBC.

Earlier on 24 October, soon after Sunak's appointment announcement Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner had said that Sunak will become the UK's next prime minister without him "saying a word" about what he plans to do in No 10.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "The Tories have crowned Rishi Sunak without him saying a word about what he would do as PM. He has no mandate, no answers and no ideas. Nobody voted for this."

"The public deserve their say on Britain’s future through a General Election. It’s time for a fresh start with Labour, " she added.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats said that Sunak failed to "reassure" the public worried about the winter ahead.

Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey said that Sunak's "refusal" to call a general election "shows the Conservative Party does not trust the British people".

"The public will be rightly furious that they have been denied a say, while Conservative MPs get to decide who runs our country," he said.

