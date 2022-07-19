Rishi Sunak leads new UK PM vote as the race narrows down to four. Details here

Rishi Sunak received 115 votes in the third round of voting, with Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt holding on to the second spot with 82 votes followed by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss with 71 votes, and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch at 58 votes
Rishi Sunak on Monday was reportedly was leading as he the topped the latest round of voting among the Conservative Party members of Parliament as the race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister narrowed down to four, with Tom Tugendhat out of the contest after receiving the lowest votes.
Rishi Sunak received 115 votes in the third round of voting, with Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt holding on to the second spot with 82 votes followed by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss with 71 votes, and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch at 58 votes. Tom Tugendhat, Tory backbencher and House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee Chair, dropped his tally from the previous 32 to 31 votes and was knocked out of the contest.
Notably, while the top tier of the voting tally remains largely the same, Rishi Sunak has reportedly picked up 14 more votes from the previous round of 101. However, Mordaunt has dropped one from 83 in the second voting round last week and Truss has improved her tally from 64 and Badenoch is up from 49 in the last round.
Meanwhile, the last few rounds of voting are being held this week as a third live television debate, scheduled to be hosted by ‘Sky News’ on Tuesday evening, was cancelled after the channel said both Sunak and Truss had declined to take part, according to news agency ANI report. The widely held notion is that decision is influenced by the clashes between the two candidates over disagreements on tax and economic measures as former Cabinet colleagues in the Boris Johnson led government.
The tension played out live on air as Truss clashed with Sunak repeatedly during an ‘ITV’ debate on Sunday, sparking concerns of damaging Tory infighting. A snap poll after the debate put Sunak in the lead but Truss was trailing in last place. According to the ANI report citing BBC, the foreign minister wants to focus on hustings between Tory MPs, who hold the current voting power, and Sunak's camp has indicated that he would be open to more debates if he qualifies for the final two. The cancellation of Tuesday’s debate comes amid concerns in the Tory party about the harsh tone of the campaign.
