Rishi Sunak leads new UK PM vote as the race narrows down to four. Details here

The tension played out live on air as Truss clashed with Sunak repeatedly during an ‘ITV’ debate on Sunday, sparking concerns of damaging Tory infighting. A snap poll after the debate put Sunak in the lead but Truss was trailing in last place. According to the ANI report citing BBC, the foreign minister wants to focus on hustings between Tory MPs, who hold the current voting power, and Sunak's camp has indicated that he would be open to more debates if he qualifies for the final two. The cancellation of Tuesday’s debate comes amid concerns in the Tory party about the harsh tone of the campaign.