Rishi Sunak lights up Downing Street with Diwali decorations

"For us as Hindus, Diwali is special, and it's going to be difficult this year. But we've got Zoom, we've got the phone, and most importantly, we've got each other. Whether you can see someone or not the bond of family, that bond of love is always going to be there. And it will be there on December 3 as well," he said, in reference to England’s current strict stay-at-home lockdown coming to an end on December 2.