Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss neck and neck after first TV debate clash3 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 03:32 PM IST
On Tuesday, UK's prime ministerial candidates went head-to-head in their first television debate.
There was no clear winner between former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Tuesday after the UK's prime ministerial candidates went head-to-head in their first television debate as finalists and clashed fiercely on their economic policies and tax plans.