Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss, they have to deal with a significant crisis since the UK is experiencing its greatest cost of living crisis in centuries.
On September 5, the UK will find out who will be the country's new prime minister. Liz Truss is the front-runner to succeed Boris Johnson and lead the nation as it struggles with an escalating cost-of-living crisis. If Liz Truss prevails in the race for the Conservative leadership, the 47-year-old will become Britain's third female prime minister. Her opponent Rishi Sunak wants to make history by becoming the first non-white person to hold the position.
While Truss seems to be the favourite to become the next UK prime minister, a recent survey shows people have little faith in her. 52 percent of those surveyed by YouGov in late August believed Truss would make a "poor" or "terrible" prime minister. 43 percent of respondents indicated they had no faith in her to handle the urgent problem of rising living expenses.
The leadership race was sparked by Sunak's departure as finance minister, and Sunak is seen as a more effective public speaker. However, he has faced criticism for sticking to fiscal conservatism to combat runaway inflation and has been constrained by his reputation as a wealthy technocrat. At the same time, he has been accused of betraying the Tories by bringing down Brexit hero Johnson.
According to studies, millions of people claim they will have to choose between paying for food and heating this winter because their expenses are expected to increase by 80% from October and even more starting in January.
Following a string of scandals and resignations from his cabinet, Johnson announced his resignation in July, sparking the start of the leadership race. Truss has consistently been ahead of 42-year-old Sunak in surveys among the estimated 200,000 Tory members eligible to vote.
After spending the summer gaining support from the Conservative Party members who cast the decisive vote, foreign minister Truss and her opponent, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, will hear the outcome at 5:30 pm Indian time (1130 GMT).
With inflation reaching double digits and energy prices skyrocketing as a result of Russia's war in Ukraine, the UK is experiencing its greatest cost of living crisis in centuries. Regardless of who wins, they will have to deal with "the worst in-tray for a new prime minister since Thatcher", according to The Sunday Times.
