On September 5, the UK will find out who will be the country's new prime minister. Liz Truss is the front-runner to succeed Boris Johnson and lead the nation as it struggles with an escalating cost-of-living crisis. If Liz Truss prevails in the race for the Conservative leadership, the 47-year-old will become Britain's third female prime minister. Her opponent Rishi Sunak wants to make history by becoming the first non-white person to hold the position.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}