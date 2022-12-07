Rishi Sunak or Putin or Johnny Depp? Who is the most searched person on Google in 2022?2 min read . 06:32 PM IST
- Google released it list of trending people in 2022. Actor Johnny Depp topped the list, closely followed by Will Smith.
Google released it list of trending people in 2022. Actor Johnny Depp topped the list, closely followed by Will Smith. Johnny Depp who was in the news for the televised defamation suit that he won against his ex-wife Amber Heard saw a surprisingly high online followers throughout the trial.
Google released it list of trending people in 2022. Actor Johnny Depp topped the list, closely followed by Will Smith. Johnny Depp who was in the news for the televised defamation suit that he won against his ex-wife Amber Heard saw a surprisingly high online followers throughout the trial.
The Depp-Heard trial also took a prominent spot in users’ search history this year. Depp sued Heard for defamation in 2019 after she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse" in a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post. The trial began in April.
The Depp-Heard trial also took a prominent spot in users’ search history this year. Depp sued Heard for defamation in 2019 after she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse" in a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post. The trial began in April.
Heard who lost the trial also featured in top 10 of the most searched people in Google for 2022.
Heard who lost the trial also featured in top 10 of the most searched people in Google for 2022.
Depp was followed by Will Smith, online search for whom started trending after the Oscars moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian joked about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The incident landed at No. 8 on the top trending “news" category.
Depp was followed by Will Smith, online search for whom started trending after the Oscars moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian joked about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The incident landed at No. 8 on the top trending “news" category.
Smith and Rock were second and seventh on the top trending “people" category. Jada Pinkett Smith was also featured in the trending “actors" category.
Smith and Rock were second and seventh on the top trending “people" category. Jada Pinkett Smith was also featured in the trending “actors" category.
Here's the complete list of top ten searched people globally 2022
Here's the complete list of top ten searched people globally 2022
- Johnny Depp
- Johnny Depp
-Will Smith
-Will Smith
-Amber Heard
-Amber Heard
-Vladimir Putin
-Vladimir Putin
-Chris Rock
-Chris Rock
-Novak Djokovic
-Novak Djokovic
-Anna Sorokin (Delvey)
-Anna Sorokin (Delvey)
-Andrew Tate
-Andrew Tate
-Rishi Sunak
-Rishi Sunak
-Simon Leviev
-Simon Leviev
The list also featured Rishi Sunak, who set the ball rolling for an overhaul of an otherwise troubled British Parliament. His resignation followed by other Assembly members saw party-gate scandal ridden Boris Johnson resign from his post as Prime Minister.
The list also featured Rishi Sunak, who set the ball rolling for an overhaul of an otherwise troubled British Parliament. His resignation followed by other Assembly members saw party-gate scandal ridden Boris Johnson resign from his post as Prime Minister.
Liz Truss took charge after Johnson resigned and she was elected next Prime Minister. However, faulty economic plans saw Truss leave 10, Downing Street in less than a month. This was followed by Rishi Sunak taking over as the first Indian origin Prime Minister of United Kingdom.
Liz Truss took charge after Johnson resigned and she was elected next Prime Minister. However, faulty economic plans saw Truss leave 10, Downing Street in less than a month. This was followed by Rishi Sunak taking over as the first Indian origin Prime Minister of United Kingdom.
Top 10 Most-Searched People in India In 2022
Top 10 Most-Searched People in India In 2022
People
People
-Nupur Sharma
-Nupur Sharma
-Droupadi Murmu
-Droupadi Murmu
-Rishi Sunak
-Rishi Sunak
-Lalit Modi
-Lalit Modi
-Sushmita Sen
-Sushmita Sen
-Anjali Arora
-Anjali Arora
-Abdu Rozik
-Abdu Rozik
-Eknath Shinde
-Eknath Shinde
-Pravin Tambe
-Pravin Tambe
- Amber Heard
- Amber Heard
Notably, Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi broke the internet after the latter declared on social media platforms Instagram and Twitter about their courtship. Sen and Modi bagged the fourth and fifth positions In India.
Notably, Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi broke the internet after the latter declared on social media platforms Instagram and Twitter about their courtship. Sen and Modi bagged the fourth and fifth positions In India.
Amber Heard and Rishi Sunak also featured in the top 10 of the most searched people in India. The first president belonging to an indigenous community, Droupadi Murmu bagged the second position in the list.
Amber Heard and Rishi Sunak also featured in the top 10 of the most searched people in India. The first president belonging to an indigenous community, Droupadi Murmu bagged the second position in the list.