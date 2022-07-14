Home / News / World / Sunak, Mordaunt cement lead in UK race to succeed Boris Johnson
Sunak, Mordaunt cement lead in UK race to succeed Boris Johnson
4 min read.14 Jul 2022Bloomberg
Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt pulled ahead of their rivals in the race to become Conservative leader and UK prime minister, but they still face potential hurdles before they can reach the final two put to a vote by grassroots members.
In the second ballot of Tory MPs on Thursday, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer won 101 votes, ahead of Mordaunt with 83. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was third with 64 votes. The next round is scheduled for Monday.
There’s now a three-day pause in the increasingly fractious contest, allowing MPs to privately plot their next move to ensure their favored candidate advances next week. A series of TV debates in the coming days will also allow the contenders to raise their profiles.
Both Mordaunt and Truss will be looking to sweep up the support of the knocked-out Attorney General Suella Braverman, who was backed by the strongly pro-Brexit caucus. They’ll also be eying the votes won by Kemi Badenoch, who is being supported by Tory big-hitter Michael Gove.
The final two contenders will be in place by next Thursday, when Parliament goes on summer recess. They will then do a six-week tour of the UK to make their case to Tory members. The winner will be announced Sept. 5.
The latest result will be a disappointment for Truss, coming hours after she made her campaign launch speech. She was hoping to halt Mordaunt’s momemtum and replace her as the person to unite the right of the party.
Polling from YouGov on Wednesday indicated that Mordaunt, whose prospects have improved rapidly, would easily beat every other candidate in a run-off.
Meanwhile Sunak is edging closer to the 120 votes that guarantees him a place in the final two. His position is likely to be bolstered because supporters of Tom Tugendhat, who is toward the center of the party, are expected to eventually fall Sunak’s way.
The contest has been marked by growing rancor between rival campaigns. Accusations of smears and lies between candidates are rife -- exactly what the Conservative Party had been trying to avoid when it sped up the contest. The risk is that the fallout reaches the wider electorate, with the Tories already trailing Labour in the polls.
Tory Spats
Attentions now turn to potential deals between contenders. On Thursday, Truss’s allies including Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey were pushing for supporters of Braverman and Badenoch to merge their campaigns and endorse the foreign secretary.
“Suella Braverman ran a campaign that she can rightly be proud," a Truss spokesperson said in an emailed statement after the result, which was widely interpreted as a plea for her backers.
Another Truss supporter, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke, even questioned Mordaunt’s credentials for the top job, as did former Brexit negotiator David Frost.
But Mordaunt’s campaign has got off to a flying start, with her official launch in a Westminster curry house on Wednesday widely seen as a success. Speaking off the cuff, the Royal Navy reservist made a patriotic case for her leadership -- opening with a mention of the Falkland Islands and vowing to make defense the “first duty" of government.
Mordaunt has promised tax cuts to help people cope with the cost of living, including cutting VAT at fuel pumps by 50% until at least April 2023, and raising basic and middle earners’ tax thresholds by inflation.
But she has also vowed “sound finances" and pledged that debt as a percentage of GDP should “fall over time."
Tax Fight
Meanwhile Sunak is campaigning on his record as chancellor, arguing that he’s the only one with a realistic plan to deal with the UK’s cost-of-living crisis. He has said he wants to see tax cuts in this Parliament, but has declined to say when he thought they would be possible.
“Inflation is the enemy," Sunak told BBC Radio 4, stressing that getting it down is his “number one priority."
His stance is a risk. He raised the tax burden to its highest level since the 1940s to pay for pandemic-era spending, a record that sits uneasily with many Tory MPs. Sunak also resisted calls to cut taxes for fear of fueling inflation, which is forecast to exceed 11% in the UK in October.
In a thinly veiled criticism of Sunak’s approach, Truss vowed to “deliver a different economic plan that is credible" at her launch event on Thursday. “We cannot have business-as-usual economic management," she said.
She reiterated her view that the government shouldn’t immediately address the UK’s bulging debt load amassed during the pandemic, saying it should be paid over a longer period of time, akin to a war debt. She also vowed to cancel a planned rise in corporation tax.
