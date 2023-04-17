The inherent 'anti-maths mindset' is hampering efforts to improve numeracy in the United Kingdom, says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is relaunching his plans to make maths education until 18 compulsory, reported The Guardian on 17 April.

Sunak, in his speech to students, teachers and others -- planned for Monday -- may argue that failure in considering numeracy as basic a skill as reading is mostly likely costing the UK economy huge sums.

“We’ve got to change this anti-maths mindset. We’ve got to start prizing numeracy for what it is – a key skill every bit as essential as reading," the British daily quoted Sunak's extracted speech briefed in advance by Downing Street.

“I won’t sit back and allow this cultural sense that it’s OK to be bad at maths to put our children at a disadvantage. My campaign to transform our national approach to maths is not some ‘nice to have’. It’s about changing how we value maths in this country," his speech says.

Earlier in January, in another speech, Sunak had expressed his plans to make it compulsory for everyone to study maths in some form up to the age of 18. It currently applies till the age of 16.

However, that time too, critics -- including opposition parties -- have raised their concerns and said that Sunak's promise was meaningless without a coherent plan. They also cited that more money would be needed to recruit and train more maths teachers.