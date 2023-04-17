Rishi Sunak plans to make maths education until 18 compulsory, cites ‘anti-maths mindset’ costing UK economy1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 08:30 PM IST
- However, critics -- including opposition parties -- have raised their concerns and said that Sunak's promise seems meaningless without a coherent plan.
The inherent 'anti-maths mindset' is hampering efforts to improve numeracy in the United Kingdom, says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is relaunching his plans to make maths education until 18 compulsory, reported The Guardian on 17 April.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×