Rishi Sunak praises Boris Johnson's leadership after latter bows out of the race

Britain's former Finance Minister and Indian-origin conservative party MP Rishi Sunak praised the leadership of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, praising him for leading the country during tough times including Brexit, COVID vaccine rollout and the war in Ukraine.
Sunak said, "Boris Johnson delivered Brexit and the great vaccine roll-out. He led our country through some of the toughest challenges we have ever faced, and then took on Putin and his barbaric war in Ukraine. We will always be grateful to him for that,"
The Tory leadership race frontrunner also wished Johnson continues to contribute to public life despite his decision to not contest for PM. He said, "Although he has decided not to run for PM again, I truly hope he continues to contribute to public life at home and abroad,"
Earlier, Boris Johnson ruled himself out of the Tory leadership race despite claiming he had the required support of more than 100 Members of the Parliament to contest the elections. Johnson had only left the office in September after being engulfed in a series of scandals and a rebellion in his cabinet virtually led by Rishi Sunak as finance minister.
Although Johnson had not yet announced his intention to run for the top post once more, his close aids and supporters had been doing the bidding for him with reports claiming Johnson was up for the challenge. Johnson's plan to run became almost apparent when he left his Caribbean vacation in the middle in order to draw up support for his candidature.
Johnson informed about his decision to not contest the leadership race in a statement released earlier in the day saying it would not be the right thing to do and difficulties in governing without having a united party.
He said, "I believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time… I believe I am well placed to deliver a Conservative victory in 2024 - and tonight I can confirm that I have cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations, including a proposer and a seconder, and I could put my nomination in tomorrow."
"There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members - and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday."
"But in the course of the last days, I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. You can't govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament," the former Prime Minister added
With Boris Johnson now out of the race, Sunak seems the clear to take over as the next Prime Minister. His only challenger in the race remains House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt who declared her candidacy for the top job on Friday.
Tory MPs will vote today to certify the support of at least 100 MPs for the candidates standing in the election. Sunak has been a clear favourite among the MPs with the Indian-origin leader garnering the public support of 146 MPs as per a BBC tally.
