Rishi Sunak ranked among UK's richest: His net worth and how he earns his money2 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 09:45 PM IST
The joint fortune of Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty is valued at £730m
Rishi Sunak, who is likely to run for Britain's prime ministership for the second time this year, has attracted massive attention in the past for his personal wealth. This year, the Sunday Times Rich list valued the joint fortune of Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty at £730m and ranked them 222 on the UK's wealthiest 250 people list.