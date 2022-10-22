Rishi Sunak, who is likely to run for Britain's prime ministership for the second time this year, has attracted massive attention in the past for his personal wealth. This year, the Sunday Times Rich list valued the joint fortune of Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty at £730m and ranked them 222 on the UK's wealthiest 250 people list.

Sunak is said to be the richest man in the House of Commons, while reports claim that his wife Akshata is wealthier than British Queen Elizabeth II with assets worth £430 million.

Real estate worth £15m

The Sunak and Murty own four homes, i.e. two in London, one in Yorkshire and one in LA.

The five-bedroom house in Kensington is said to be worth £7m alone. The four storeys house also has a private garden. There is another home in London's Old Brompton Road, apparently where the extended family stays when they visit.

In Yorkshire, the couple own a Grade-II listed Georgian mansion, set across 12 acres and includes an ornamental lake.

Meanwhile, the penthouse in California overlooks the beach where Baywatch was filmed.

Their finances came under scrutiny as Labour party called him to be more transparent regarding loans he took to fund his businesses. The Guardian reported, Rishi was forced to explain details about how he managed his family's fortune, which is said to total £730million.

How Sunak earns his money?

Rishi Sunak's salary when he was Chancellor was £151,649, and if he wins the leadership contest, he would be earning even more

Before entering politics, Sunak was a partner at two highly-profitable hedge funds and from 2001 to 2004 he was an analyst for the investment bank, Goldman Sachs. According to The Times(opens in new tab), Sunak was a multi-millionaire in his mid-twenties.

However, most part of his wealth is from his marriage to Akshata Murthy, who owns a 0.93% stake worth £690m in Infosys.

Earlier this year, he also ran into trouble when the Independent newspaper claimed that Akshata, who is still an Indian national, had non-domiciled status in the UK and non liable to pay taxes in UK. In fact, her domicile status of helps her to save her around £20 million in taxes on dividends from her shares in Infosys. This immediately tarnished his image while he was contesting for the same post earlier this year.

Critics have also used expensive clothes and houses to portray him as out of touch with the ordinary public.