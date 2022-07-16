Rishi Sunak responds to trolls after being mocked for wrong spelling2 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2022, 10:13 AM IST
This comes amid heavy criticism for Sunak's tax moves amid the COVID pandemic
This comes amid heavy criticism for Sunak's tax moves amid the COVID pandemic
Listen to this article
Soon after Rishi Sunak got roasted on Twitter for a wrong spelling in his campaign banner showing up in his background during his first television debate to pitch for the UK PM's post, Sunak responded saying, 'Ready for spellcheck' in a tweak of his slogan 'Ready for Rishi'.