Soon after Rishi Sunak got roasted on Twitter for a wrong spelling in his campaign banner showing up in his background during his first television debate to pitch for the UK PM's post, Sunak responded saying, 'Ready for spellcheck' in a tweak of his slogan 'Ready for Rishi'.

This comes amid heavy criticism for Sunak's tax moves amid the pandemic. It is believed that his wife Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, is richer than even the Queen. Akshata Murty's tax evasion because of her non-dom status also came on the radar earlier.

"Rishi Sunak may be a billionaire, but he can't spell CAMPAIGN," said a Twitter user.

Another post mocked him saying, "Rishi Sunak's closing statement boasting of his own "competence" and "seriousness" would have been more effective were he not sitting in front of a sign which misspells the word 'campaign'

"So much for @RishiSunak being the polished perfectionist he just preached - Campaign is spelt incorrectly on his background!" said another Twitter user.

Apart from Sunak, British foreign minister Liz Truss, Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, chair of parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee om Tugendhat, Penny Mordaunt participated in the 90-minute debate and clashed over tax and honesty. Sunak has topped the first two rounds of voting by Tory MPs.

According to reports, caretaker Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told his allies to back anyone but Sunak. Johnson who appears keen on Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt, is believed to have held conversations with failed contenders to succeed him. He also urged them that Sunak should not become the prime minister.

Johnson and his aides have denied that any such comments were made but people familiar with the developments confirmed it along with the fact that Johnson is backing Liz Truss to be the next UK prime minister.

Meanwhile, Johnson has refused to comment or participate publicly in discussions regarding the leadership race for the head of the Conservative Party as well as the race for the No. 10 Downing Street.

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak has tightened his grips on the race to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and British prime minister by winning 101 votes in the latest round of voting on Thursday.

There are now five candidates left in the Tory leadership contest after Suella Braverman, the Indian-origin Attorney General in the fray, was knocked off the shortlist with the least votes at 27.