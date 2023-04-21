Amid allegations of him bullied staff members, British PM Rishi Sunak's close aide and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab grudgingly resigned, however, he criticized the findings as 'flawed'.

As per details, the Raab resigned a day after Rishi Sunak received the probe report by into eight formal complaints an independent investigation. The agency alleged that Raab -- was also justice secretary -- was abusive toward staff members during a previous stint in that office and while serving as Britain's foreign secretary and Brexit secretary, reported AP.

Attorney Adam Tolley had conducted the inquiry and noted that 'bullying' was not a legal term. He found that 'acted in a way which was intimidating,' was 'unreasonably and persistently aggressive" and 'introduced an unwarranted punitive element' to his leadership style, added the report.

“His conduct also involved an abuse or misuse of power in a way that undermines or humiliates," Tolley wrote in the 48-page report.

On the other side, Raab denied claims he belittled and demeaned staff. He even said the ‘behaved professionally at all times.’

He, in his resignation letter, claimed that the report sets a dangerous precedent of a low threshold for bullying.

Here's the resignation letter:

"Whilst I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me. I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government," he said.

"In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent. It will encourage spurious complaints against ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government – and ultimately the British people," he added.

Raab in his letter went on to claiming that report had concluded that he had not once sworn, shouted or physically intimidated anyone.

