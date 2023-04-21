‘Behaved professionally..’: Rishi Sunak's ex-deputy Dominic Raab's says in resignation letter2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 11:16 PM IST
- Dominic Raab in his resignation letter denied claims he belittled and demeaned staff and even claimed that the report sets a dangerous precedent of a low threshold for bullying.
Amid allegations of him bullied staff members, British PM Rishi Sunak's close aide and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab grudgingly resigned, however, he criticized the findings as 'flawed'.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×