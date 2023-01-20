After removing his seatbelt to record a campaign ad in the backseat of a moving car, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has apologised for his actions. In a video clip posted to Instagram, Sunak speaks to the camera while the car moves with Sunak not wearing the seatbelt. By momentarily leaving it off to record a social media clip while on a tour to the north of England, Sunak made a "error of judgement", according to his spokesperson.
The video was put on Sunak's Instagram account to promote the government's latest round of "levelling up" funding, as per the BBC. As the car moves along and police motorcycles momentarily appear in the distance, Sunak can be seen speaking to the camera for about a minute.
When a reporter inquired about Sunak's exemptions while riding in a government vehicle, the spokesperson responded, "It was a mistake and he has apologised." The prime minister thinks everyone should use a seatbelt, the spokesperson added.
Sunak, who had previously received a police fine for breaking coronavirus regulations, fully acknowledges his error and apologises, according to the spokesperson. “It was an error of judgement, he removed it for a short period of time to film a clip, which you've seen, but he accepts that was a mistake," the rep added.
Failing to use a seatbelt while a car is moving can result in fines of up to £500, according to British law. However, there are occasionally exceptions allowed for members of the emergency services.
Meanwhile, Sunak is being investigated by Lancashire Police as, according to the BBC, the British prime minister was in Lancashire when the video was shot..
The opposition Labour Party used the slip-up to attack Sunak as they did earlier over a video that showed him having trouble using a contactless debit card, reported Politico.
"Rishi Sunak doesn't know how to manage a seatbelt, his debit card, a train service, the economy, this country," a Labour spokesperson said. "This list is growing every day, and it's making for endless painful viewing."
