After removing his seatbelt to record a campaign ad in the backseat of a moving car, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has apologised for his actions. In a video clip posted to Instagram, Sunak speaks to the camera while the car moves with Sunak not wearing the seatbelt. By momentarily leaving it off to record a social media clip while on a tour to the north of England, Sunak made a "error of judgement", according to his spokesperson.

