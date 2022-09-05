Rishi Sunak's 'one family' post after defeat in UK leadership race. Read here

After loosing the race to become UK Prime Minister, Conservative leader Rishi Sunak thanked all his supporters
He called all conservatives as part of one family and also asked his supporters to unite behind Liz Truss
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As Liz Truss was named as the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak thanked all those who voted for the Indian-origin leader. In his tweet, he also called all 'Conservatives' as one family and asked everyone to unite behind the new Prime Minister, as she steers the country through difficult times.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As Liz Truss was named as the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak thanked all those who voted for the Indian-origin leader. In his tweet, he also called all 'Conservatives' as one family and asked everyone to unite behind the new Prime Minister, as she steers the country through difficult times.
“Thank you to everyone who voted for me in this campaign. I’ve said throughout that the Conservatives are one family. It’s right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times," he tweeted.
“Thank you to everyone who voted for me in this campaign. I’ve said throughout that the Conservatives are one family. It’s right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times," he tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Out of the total of 1,72,437 votes, Sunak received 60,399 votes, while Truss received 81,326 votes. The percentage of votes cast in Truss' favor was 57.4 percent and the voter turnout was 82.6 percent.
Out of the total of 1,72,437 votes, Sunak received 60,399 votes, while Truss received 81,326 votes. The percentage of votes cast in Truss' favor was 57.4 percent and the voter turnout was 82.6 percent.
Liz Truss came top on the weeks-long fight between her and the former finance minister Rishi Sunak, as current Prime Boris Johnson was forced to announce resignation in July amidst several scandals involving him and his cabinet ministers.
Liz Truss came top on the weeks-long fight between her and the former finance minister Rishi Sunak, as current Prime Boris Johnson was forced to announce resignation in July amidst several scandals involving him and his cabinet ministers.
The foreign minister will enter the office of the Prime Minister at a time when the country is facing its worst economic crisis in decades. The inflation rate in July was 10.1% and is expected to double by early next year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The foreign minister will enter the office of the Prime Minister at a time when the country is facing its worst economic crisis in decades. The inflation rate in July was 10.1% and is expected to double by early next year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The UK economy is also facing Brexit and Covid-19-induced shortages in the labor market which is pushing up the pay scales sharply.
During her campaign, Liz promised tax cuts, suspension of green levies on power bills and reversal of the increased social security, as some measures to fight the crumbling economy. She also promised to appoint a strong cabinet and work systematically towards pulling the nation out of the crisis.
During her campaign, Liz promised tax cuts, suspension of green levies on power bills and reversal of the increased social security, as some measures to fight the crumbling economy. She also promised to appoint a strong cabinet and work systematically towards pulling the nation out of the crisis.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the new Prime Minister of the UK and hoped that the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be strengthened under her leadership.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the new Prime Minister of the UK and hoped that the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be strengthened under her leadership.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
“Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.