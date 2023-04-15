Rishi Sunak’s plan to cut inheritance tax could be a masterstroke; here’s why

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reportedly considering a cut to the country's inheritance tax ahead of the next general election. This move is believed to be an attempt to give the ruling Conservative party a boost in the polls.

Two ministers who previously served under Boris Johnson have said that Sunak was keen on the idea when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer. However, no policy proposals have been made public yet.

The Tories fear a backlash from voters due to the rising tax burden, which has reached a postwar high. Sunak has repeatedly called himself a "low-tax Conservative".

Polling suggests that a cut to inheritance tax would be broadly popular. According to an October YouGov survey commissioned by Kingsley Napley, 63% of respondents support increasing the £325,000 ( ₹3.3 crore) threshold at which the tax starts to be paid.

The government has not yet commented on the matter. A spokesperson for Sunak said that his priority was to cut inflation. Another official said it was too early to comment, as work on Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt’s fiscal statement due in the fall hasn’t yet begun.

Inheritance tax receipts are skewed towards wealthier households in the Conservative’s southern England stronghold. Therefore, reducing what some describe as a death duty could help shore up the base.

Cutting the tax could also drive a wedge between the Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party, who are unlikely to match a tax cut that some supporters will see as regressive and benefiting better-off Britons.

There is speculation about when Sunak will call an election. During an interview with Bloomberg TV this week, Hunt suggested that positive economic data could potentially lead to a Spring 2024 election. Meanwhile, the Times reported that Sunak is contemplating a poll in the autumn of 2023.

(With Bloomberg inputs)