Rishi Sunak did not hold back from embracing his roots when he was appointed finance minister of Britain and took an oath by placing his hands on the Bhagavad Gita. According to Sunak, even though he is currently a British citizen, he practises Hinduism. He says his ethnicity is Indian, both religiously and culturally. He earlier proclaimed his Hindu identity with pride.

