UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy could get benefit from a recent Budget policy through her business interest in a childcare firm ‘Koru Kids', according to the news agency PTI.

Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, is listed as a shareholder in Koru Kids Ltd which is likely to benefit from a new pilot scheme announced in the Spring Budget earlier this month to incentivize people to become childminders.

The Opposition has called for explanations from Rishi Sunak over the issue. "There are serious questions for Rishi Sunak to answer over any potential conflict of interest, and any extra income his family could receive from his own government's policy," said Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain.

Labour’s Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner, said Sunak must explain why he failed to “come clean" about the shares his family held in a company now set to financially benefit from a childcare policy announced in his Budget when queried during a parliamentary session of the Liaison Committee earlier this week.

“He must urgently correct the record and set out what steps he took to avoid an actual or perceived conflict of interest. No proper explanation has yet been provided by the Prime Minister as to why this was not deemed necessary to publish in the register of members’ interests," she said.

"No, all my disclosures are declared in the normal way," the UK Prime Minister said at a hearing of the Liaison Committee – made up of all House of Commons committee chairs.

Sunak’s spokesperson said the Prime Minister had told the Downing Street Permanent Secretary of any relevant interests when he took the job as PM last year and that the government and the Independent Adviser on Ministerial Interests will publish an annual statement of all those interests in May.

“He has followed the process in terms of declaring his interests as set out in the ministerial code," the spokesperson said.

(With PTI inputs)