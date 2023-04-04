Rishi Sunak's wife can get benefits from UK policy - here's why2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, is listed as a shareholder in Koru Kids Ltd which is likely to benefit from a new pilot scheme announced in the Spring Budget earlier this month
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy could get benefit from a recent Budget policy through her business interest in a childcare firm ‘Koru Kids', according to the news agency PTI.
