Rishi Sunak sacks UK interior minister Suella Braverman
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reportedly sacked interior minister Suella Braverman. The development came mere days after she accused the London police of bias while dealing with pro-Palestinian protesters. Braverman also suggested this week that some homeless people living on the streets were indulging “a lifestyle choice". The remarks had spurred growing calls for the UK Home Secretary's dismissal.