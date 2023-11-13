Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Rishi Sunak sacks UK interior minister Suella Braverman
BREAKING NEWS

Rishi Sunak sacks UK interior minister Suella Braverman

Livemint

  • UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reportedly sacked interior minister Suella Braverman.

Britian's Home Secretary Suella Braverman leaves her home, in London

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reportedly sacked interior minister Suella Braverman. The development came mere days after she accused the London police of bias while dealing with pro-Palestinian protesters. Braverman also suggested this week that some homeless people living on the streets were indulging “a lifestyle choice". The remarks had spurred growing calls for the UK Home Secretary's dismissal.

According to a BBC report Sunak will also undertake a cabinet reshuffle later on Monday. While there has been no official confirmation there are indications that foreign secretary James Cleverly may replace Braverman. Meanwhile former PM David Cameron was spotted walking into Number 10 Downing Street – sparking buzz that he will make a return to politics as foreign secretary.

More to come…

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 02:12 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.