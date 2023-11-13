Rishi Sunak sacks UK interior minister Suella Braverman

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reportedly sacked interior minister Suella Braverman. The development came mere days after she accused the London police of bias while dealing with pro-Palestinian protesters. Braverman also suggested this week that some homeless people living on the streets were indulging “a lifestyle choice". The remarks had spurred growing calls for the UK Home Secretary's dismissal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a BBC report Sunak will also undertake a cabinet reshuffle later on Monday. While there has been no official confirmation there are indications that foreign secretary James Cleverly may replace Braverman. Meanwhile former PM David Cameron was spotted walking into Number 10 Downing Street – sparking buzz that he will make a return to politics as foreign secretary.

