Rishi Sunak says all cricket fans in UK will back England against Pakistan in final, netizens disagree2 min read . 11:03 AM IST
‘I’ll be cheering you on, along with every other cricket fan across the UK,’ said UK PM Rishi Sunak.
‘I’ll be cheering you on, along with every other cricket fan across the UK,’ said UK PM Rishi Sunak.
Hours before the Eng vs Pak T20 World Cup 2022 final, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cheered for the England team and wished them good luck. “Good luck to @englandcricket in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan tomorrow. I’ll be cheering you on, along with every other cricket fan across the UK. We’re behind you all the way," he wrote on Twitter.
Hours before the Eng vs Pak T20 World Cup 2022 final, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cheered for the England team and wished them good luck. “Good luck to @englandcricket in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan tomorrow. I’ll be cheering you on, along with every other cricket fan across the UK. We’re behind you all the way," he wrote on Twitter.
There have been mixed reactions to Sunak’s post. “Speak for yourself @RishiSunak not on behalf of every cricket fan in the UK. We’re entitled to support any team we like not just because we live in England. Who were you backing in the India v England semis? Didn’t see you tweet “good luck to England for the semis"," wrote one user giving a subtle hint to the UK PM’s Indian lineage.
There have been mixed reactions to Sunak’s post. “Speak for yourself @RishiSunak not on behalf of every cricket fan in the UK. We’re entitled to support any team we like not just because we live in England. Who were you backing in the India v England semis? Didn’t see you tweet “good luck to England for the semis"," wrote one user giving a subtle hint to the UK PM’s Indian lineage.
Another user apparently disagrees with the UK PM on the issue that the entire population of the UK will support the England cricket team. “Or… just the English people. Why should “the rest of the Uk" need to be dragged in to this," the user wrote.
Another user apparently disagrees with the UK PM on the issue that the entire population of the UK will support the England cricket team. “Or… just the English people. Why should “the rest of the Uk" need to be dragged in to this," the user wrote.
Another user wondered why Rishi Sunak did not cheer for the Women’s Rugby Team representing the country. “Where was your support for the England women's rugby team today? Is that because you don't like rugby or because it was women?"
Another user wondered why Rishi Sunak did not cheer for the Women’s Rugby Team representing the country. “Where was your support for the England women's rugby team today? Is that because you don't like rugby or because it was women?"
“What nonsense! Plenty of cricket fans across the UK will be supporting Pakistan. Plenty more will just be interested onlookers. Some might not even bother with it, given that watching short-form cricket is, with the sound down and thus hysteria muted, like watching paint dry," as per another user.
“What nonsense! Plenty of cricket fans across the UK will be supporting Pakistan. Plenty more will just be interested onlookers. Some might not even bother with it, given that watching short-form cricket is, with the sound down and thus hysteria muted, like watching paint dry," as per another user.
Also Read: Pakistan vs England T20 final today: Preview, weather update, trivia, live-streaming details
Also Read: Pakistan vs England T20 final today: Preview, weather update, trivia, live-streaming details
According to one user, It’s Rishi Sunak who has brought good luck. “Rishi Sunak has brought good luck to his Country. If his luck holds well, today England will win the final too. Likewise, I am sure, with his versatile experience and good luck he will make UK great once again," the user wrote.
According to one user, It’s Rishi Sunak who has brought good luck. “Rishi Sunak has brought good luck to his Country. If his luck holds well, today England will win the final too. Likewise, I am sure, with his versatile experience and good luck he will make UK great once again," the user wrote.