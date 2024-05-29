Rishi Sunak says 'don’t have to go to university to succeed in life', netizens react 'just marry billionaire'
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak posted on X on Wednesday, "You don’t have to go to university to succeed in life." What followed next was netizens taking potshots at the UK PM, who is an alumni of Oxford University and Stanford University.