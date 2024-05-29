UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, “You don’t have to go to university to succeed in life.” Here's how social media users reacted to his statement.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak posted on X on Wednesday, "You don't have to go to university to succeed in life." What followed next was netizens taking potshots at the UK PM, who is an alumni of Oxford University and Stanford University.

While reacting to Sunak's post, a social media user comments, "Says the Oxbridge public school boy who married a billionaire's daughter." Another said, “...just marry a billionaire."

This was a dig at Sunak who married Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murty.

The Sunday Times Rich List 2024 revealed that the couple's personal fortune increased by £120 million to an estimated £651 million. According to the report, Murty's shareholding in Infosys is the couple’s most valued asset.

"Over the past year the shares have grown in value by £108.8 million to nearly £590 million. The latest annual report suggests that Murty received about £13 million in dividends during that time — adding to the more than £60 million she has been paid in previous years," the report added.

What other social media users said Many accused Sunak of "discouraging people from getting an education". One user posted, "Nothing to see here, just the Prime Minister discouraging people from getting an education."

Another person argued "...everyone should have the opportunity should they wish to go..."

UK elections 2024 Rishi Sunak's recent post cam just ahead of July 4 general election in the UK. Sunak set July 4 as the date for the election, months ahead of when it was expected. He had until December to call an election that could have happened as late as Jan. 28, 2025.

Sunak's surprise decision to call a summer election with his Conservatives trailing in opinion polls means that some key pieces of legislation had to be abandoned – including his flagship plan to ban tobacco sales to future generations.

