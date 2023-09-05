Rishi Sunak says would only agree trade deal with India if it benefits Britain

Negotiations around a free trade deal were progressing and he would only agree an approach which worked for the whole UK, says Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday said that he would only reach a trade deal with India when it benefited the whole of Britain.

He made the statement while addressing his ministers before travelling to India for the G20 summit later this week.

"He said negotiations around a free trade deal were progressing and that he would only agree an approach which worked for the whole UK," Rishi Sunak's spokesperson told the media.

So far, eleven rounds of talks have taken place between India and the United Kingdom for a free trade deal (FTA). The last round of talks was held from August 8 to 31.

In May, Sunak had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit in Japan. Both the leaders had discussed progress on a India-UK free trade deal, Sunak's office said.

Modi and Sunak had agreed that their teams would continue to work at pace to finalise a mutually beneficial deal, added the Sunak's office.

In August, commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal had said that the 11th round of negotiations in London was “very intense" and many issues got closed. Out of the total 26 chapters in the proposed FTA, 19 had been closed.

He had also said that the investment was being negotiated as a separate agreement (bilateral investment treaty) between India and the UK.

The main issues that could come up for discussion in the 12th round include an investment treaty, reduction of duties on auto and whiskey, rules of origin, intellectual property rights (IPRs), and matters pertaining to services, Barthwal had said.

The UK is seeking a significant cut in import duties on goods such as scotch whiskey, automobiles, lamb meat, and certain confectionary items.

India and the UK's bilateral trade has surged to $20.36 billion in 2022-23 from $17.5 billion in 2021-22.

