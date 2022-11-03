UK PM Rishi Sunak seen selling poppies at Westminster tube station. See here

The newly elected Prime Minister of United Kingdom Rishi Sunak was spotted selling poppies at the Westminster Tube Station in central London recently. HIs surprise appearance at the tube station recently amazed daily commuters.
PM Sunak had joined several Army personnel and civil servant Stephen le Roux to raise money for the Royal British Legion’s (RBL) annual Poppy Appeal at around 8am on Thursday.
In a picture shared by MP Andrew Stephenson on Twitter, Sunak can be seen holding a tray full of poppies and talking to commuters in his brief appearance. According to the Independent, no media was invited.
“Good to see the Prime Minister @RishiSunak selling poppies for @PoppyLegion at Westminster tube station on my way into work this morning." MP Stepenson wrote on Twitter.
Royal British Legion expressed their gratefulness for the prime minister's presence during the event. They said, “grateful to the PM for generously giving up his time to collect with us during the morning rush hour".
Several netizens were quick enough to record their response to the event.
Independent quoted Lewis, an operations and data analyst who did not wish to give his last name, said he bought a poppy from Sunak for £5. “I didn’t expect to meet the chap," he told the news agency. “I went to buy my ticket at Westminster Station and he was there selling poppies with the military men and women."
Lewis also mentioned that PM Sunak was “down to earth" and “approachable".
Another commuter tweeted, “my dad just met rishi sunak in westminster… he was selling poppies…"
Rishi Sunak on Wednesday announced he will join the UN climate conference in Egypt after all, having provoked anger for refusing to attend the global event early into his tenure.
Sunak had argued that "pressing domestic commitments" would keep him away from COP27 in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh -- after inheriting an economic crisis from predecessor Liz Truss.
But that fuelled doubts about Sunak's interest in the planetary emergency, and critics said the inexperienced leader was passing up an opportunity to rub shoulders with the likes of US President Joe Biden and European peers.
"There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy without investing in renewables," Sunak wrote on Twitter.
