Rishi Sunak signs off his campaign 'Ready for Rishi' with an optimistic tweet

With results of the British PM race awaited on Monday, Rishi Sunak signed off his campaign 'Ready for Rishi' thanking his supporters over Twitter on Saturday
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The race for the British PM and the leader of the Conservative Party is soon going to meet the finish line on Monday. Rishi Sunak, who has made history, being the first Indian-origin member of Parliament to compete for the post of British Prime Minister, signed off his “Ready for Rishi" campaign with a thank you note for his team and supporters over Twitter.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The race for the British PM and the leader of the Conservative Party is soon going to meet the finish line on Monday. Rishi Sunak, who has made history, being the first Indian-origin member of Parliament to compete for the post of British Prime Minister, signed off his “Ready for Rishi" campaign with a thank you note for his team and supporters over Twitter.
Although the majority of the surveys and media reports have fell in favour of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to replace Boris Johnson, Sunak cheered his supporters with a note of optimism.
Although the majority of the surveys and media reports have fell in favour of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to replace Boris Johnson, Sunak cheered his supporters with a note of optimism.
His tweet read, “Voting is now closed. Thank you to all my colleagues, campaign team and, of course, all the members who came out to meet me and lend your support. See you Monday! #Ready4Rishi,"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
His tweet read, “Voting is now closed. Thank you to all my colleagues, campaign team and, of course, all the members who came out to meet me and lend your support. See you Monday! #Ready4Rishi,"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sunak (42) who has earlier held the post of finance minister of Britain in Johnson administration hinged his campaign around getting a grip on soaring inflation, a 10-point plan to tackle illegal immigration, fighting crime to make UK streets safer and restoring integrity and trust at the heart of government.
Sunak (42) who has earlier held the post of finance minister of Britain in Johnson administration hinged his campaign around getting a grip on soaring inflation, a 10-point plan to tackle illegal immigration, fighting crime to make UK streets safer and restoring integrity and trust at the heart of government.
160,000 Tory members have sent their votes over online and postal ballots which are now being tallied by the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ). The winner will be announced by Sir Graham Brady – chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs and returning officer of the election on Monday at 12:30 pm local time (6:00 pm IST).
160,000 Tory members have sent their votes over online and postal ballots which are now being tallied by the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ). The winner will be announced by Sir Graham Brady – chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs and returning officer of the election on Monday at 12:30 pm local time (6:00 pm IST).
Sunak and Truss will be reported about the results 10 minutes before the announcement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sunak and Truss will be reported about the results 10 minutes before the announcement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The calendar of events
Monday: The newly elected leader will make a brief acceptance speech soon after the results are declared at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in central London – near Downing Street.
Later the winning candidate will put the final touches to his or her Cabinet posts and prime ministerial debut speech.
Later the winning candidate will put the final touches to his or her Cabinet posts and prime ministerial debut speech.
Tuesday: Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson will deliver his farewell speech on the steps of his Downing Street office.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tuesday: Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson will deliver his farewell speech on the steps of his Downing Street office.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Later he will be flown out to Aberdeenshire in Scotland for an audience with the Queen to formally resign as the head of government.
Later he will be flown out to Aberdeenshire in Scotland for an audience with the Queen to formally resign as the head of government.
His successor, who will arrive in Scotland separately, will then be formally appointed Prime Minister by Queen Elizabeth II at her Balmoral Castle residence – marking the first time in history that the appointment is made outside England as the 96-year-old monarch reduces her travels with age.
His successor, who will arrive in Scotland separately, will then be formally appointed Prime Minister by Queen Elizabeth II at her Balmoral Castle residence – marking the first time in history that the appointment is made outside England as the 96-year-old monarch reduces her travels with age.
Tuesday afternoon, the newly appointed Prime Minister will arrive back at Downing Street to make his or her inaugural speech before getting on with the task of announcing key Cabinet posts.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Tuesday afternoon, the newly appointed Prime Minister will arrive back at Downing Street to make his or her inaugural speech before getting on with the task of announcing key Cabinet posts.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The speech will be followed by essential security briefings by senior officials.
The speech will be followed by essential security briefings by senior officials.
Wednesday: At 12 noon, the newly elected leader of the Party and nation will address their first Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons – facing off with Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer.
Wednesday: At 12 noon, the newly elected leader of the Party and nation will address their first Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons – facing off with Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer.
It will mark the culmination of weeks of high political drama at the heart of the British government after nearly 60 senior ministers resigned from Cabinet in early July.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
It will mark the culmination of weeks of high political drama at the heart of the British government after nearly 60 senior ministers resigned from Cabinet in early July.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The roadblock for Rishi
Rishi Sunak was among the first few ministers to step down as the Chancellor, citing disagreements with his former boss forcing Johnson out in the wake of the party gate scandal of Covid law-breaking parties and impropriety allegations involving a senior political aide.
The roadblock for Rishi
Rishi Sunak was among the first few ministers to step down as the Chancellor, citing disagreements with his former boss forcing Johnson out in the wake of the party gate scandal of Covid law-breaking parties and impropriety allegations involving a senior political aide.
Sunak has huge popularity among his Tory MP colleagues, who voted overwhelmingly for him to take over as Johnson’s successor but still the loyalty of larger party base lies in favour of Johnson.
Sunak has huge popularity among his Tory MP colleagues, who voted overwhelmingly for him to take over as Johnson’s successor but still the loyalty of larger party base lies in favour of Johnson.
Fierce loyalty towards Johnson among many members of the Conservative party and Sunak's role in his forced exit from Downing Street will have a strong bearing on the final outcome of the Tory leadership race.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Fierce loyalty towards Johnson among many members of the Conservative party and Sunak's role in his forced exit from Downing Street will have a strong bearing on the final outcome of the Tory leadership race.