Rishi Sunak spent over ₹5 crore on private jet trips in less than 15 days: Report4 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 04:22 PM IST
In October last year, Rishi Sunak became UK’s first prime minister of colour and its youngest head of state in modern times. He has often faced criticism for his lavish lifestyle.
UK PM Rishi Sunak spent almost £500,000 i.e. over ₹5 crore in less than 15 days on private jet trips last year, The Guardian has reported citing government data. In October last year, Rishi Sunak became UK’s first prime minister of colour and its youngest head of state in modern times.
