The prime minister earlier too faced criticism for his lavish lifestyle. Earlier in August, it was reported that he was reportedly spending an approximately ₹3.8 crore ( 400,000 pounds) to construct a luxurious swimming pool inside his mansion. He was criticized as he was spending a gargantuan amount of money to build a swimming pool when UK was facing acute water shortage. Prior to that Sunak in 2001 BBC documentary had talked about his wealthy upbringing and aristocratic connections. He claimed to have upper class and aristocratic friends and had had no "working class" friends.