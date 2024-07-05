Rishi Sunak set to step down as party leader after UK poll defeat: ‘I have heard your anger, disappointment…’

Rishi Sunak delivers final address as UK PM after Tories' poll defeat, announces plan to resign as party leader and takes responsibility for loss.

Livemint
First Published5 Jul 2024, 03:57 PM IST
Risihi Sunak, delivers a statement after his general election defeat. The outgoing PM conceded defeat to Keir Starmer's Labour party on Friday and took responsibility for the loss.
Risihi Sunak, delivers a statement after his general election defeat. The outgoing PM conceded defeat to Keir Starmer’s Labour party on Friday and took responsibility for the loss.(AFP)

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivered his final address on Friday after the Tories suffered a crushing poll defeat. The Indian-origin lawmaker also indicated that he would resign as party leader as soon as formal arrangements were made for a successor.

“To the country, I would like to say first and foremost, I am sorry. I have given this job my all but you have sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change and yours is the only judgement that matters. I have heard your anger, your disappointment and I take responsibility for this loss. I take responsibility for this loss...Following this result, I will step down as party leader,” he said.

Sunak also met with King Charles on Friday afternoon to submit his resignation to the monarch. 

Also Read | PM Modi congratulates Keir Starmer on ‘remarkable’ poll win

The poll defeat ends 14 years of a Tory government in the UK — an era that many have linked to division, political instability and, more recently, economic pain. Sunak has spent 20 months in charge of the party after inheriting an economy suffering soaring inflation and a Conservative reputation badly damaged by a messy end to Boris Johnson's tenure and the even more chaotic, and brief, leadership of Liz Truss.

“His achievement as the first British Asian prime minister of our country, the extra effort that will have required should not be underestimated by anyone. We pay tribute to that today and recognise that dedication and hard work he brought to his leadership,” Starmer said of his 44-year-old predecessor.

The former PM managed to comfortably retain his own Richmond and Northallerton seat in northern England with 23,059 votes. Several of his Cabinet colleagues — including former PM Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt — however faced defeat in results that have since been dubbed a “bloodbath” for the Conservatives.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 03:57 PM IST
HomeNewsworldRishi Sunak set to step down as party leader after UK poll defeat: ‘I have heard your anger, disappointment…’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,136.000.00
    Chennai
    73,846.000.00
    Delhi
    73,629.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,556.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue