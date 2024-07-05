Rishi Sunak set to step down as party leader after UK poll defeat: ‘I have heard your anger, disappointment…’

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivered his final address on Friday after the Tories suffered a crushing poll defeat. The Indian-origin lawmaker also indicated that he would resign as party leader as soon as formal arrangements were made for a successor.

“To the country, I would like to say first and foremost, I am sorry. I have given this job my all but you have sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change and yours is the only judgement that matters. I have heard your anger, your disappointment and I take responsibility for this loss. I take responsibility for this loss...Following this result, I will step down as party leader,” he said.

Sunak also met with King Charles on Friday afternoon to submit his resignation to the monarch.

The poll defeat ends 14 years of a Tory government in the UK — an era that many have linked to division, political instability and, more recently, economic pain. Sunak has spent 20 months in charge of the party after inheriting an economy suffering soaring inflation and a Conservative reputation badly damaged by a messy end to Boris Johnson's tenure and the even more chaotic, and brief, leadership of Liz Truss.

“His achievement as the first British Asian prime minister of our country, the extra effort that will have required should not be underestimated by anyone. We pay tribute to that today and recognise that dedication and hard work he brought to his leadership,” Starmer said of his 44-year-old predecessor.

The former PM managed to comfortably retain his own Richmond and Northallerton seat in northern England with 23,059 votes. Several of his Cabinet colleagues — including former PM Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt — however faced defeat in results that have since been dubbed a “bloodbath” for the Conservatives.