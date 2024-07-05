UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivered his final address on Friday after the Tories suffered a crushing poll defeat. The Indian-origin lawmaker also indicated that he would resign as party leader as soon as formal arrangements were made for a successor.

“To the country, I would like to say first and foremost, I am sorry. I have given this job my all but you have sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change and yours is the only judgement that matters. I take responsibility for this loss...Following this result, I will step down as party leader," he said.