Rishi Sunak set to step down as party leader after UK poll defeat: 'I have heard your anger, disappointment…'

Rishi Sunak set to step down as party leader after UK poll defeat: ‘I have heard your anger, disappointment…’

Livemint

Rishi Sunak delivers final address as UK PM after Tories' poll defeat, announces plan to resign as party leader and takes responsibility for loss.

Rishi Sunak set to step down as party leader after UK poll defeat: ‘I have heard your anger, disappointment…’

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivered his final address on Friday after the Tories suffered a crushing poll defeat. The Indian-origin lawmaker also indicated that he would resign as party leader as soon as formal arrangements were made for a successor.

“To the country, I would like to say first and foremost, I am sorry. I have given this job my all but you have sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change and yours is the only judgement that matters. I take responsibility for this loss...Following this result, I will step down as party leader," he said.

