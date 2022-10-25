Rishi Sunak warns of ‘difficult decisions’ as he becomes UK PM2 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 04:46 PM IST
I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government's agenda: Rishi Sunak
Britain's new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, today said he would try to fix the mess left by his predecessor, restore faith in politics and tackle a "profound economic crisis" but warned the country there would be difficult decisions.