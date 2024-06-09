Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Rishi Sunak will definitely lead Conservatives into UK election despite D-Day gaffe, says ally

Rishi Sunak will definitely lead Conservatives into UK election despite D-Day gaffe, says ally

Bloomberg

The party will not change its leader, less than a month out from polling day, said Work and Pensions Minister Mel Stride.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits a community garden project on the day of a Conservative general election campaign event in Bishop Auckland, Britain June 8, 2024.

Allies of Rishi Sunak say the prime minister will definitely lead the Conservatives into the UK election, after a week that saw him lambasted from all sides for skipping an event to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Speaking to Sky News, Work and Pensions Minister Mel Stride said “there should be no question" that the party will not change its leader, less than a month out from polling day.

Also Read: From ‘making bed’ to ’arranging dishwasher’, UK PM Sunak takes charge of household chores as wife Akshata Murty hates it

“The prime minister has accepted that he made a mistake, he has apologized unequivocally for that, and I think he will be feeling this very deeply, because he is a deeply patriotic person," Stride said Sunday.

In the biggest gaffe of the campaign so far, Sunak skipped a gathering at Omaha beach on Thursday afternoon that was attended by US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The prime minister, who attended earlier commemorative events, apologized for his absence on Friday in an X post, saying it was a “mistake."

Also Read: Rishi Sunak earned £2.23 million in 2023, here is how much tax he paid last year

Still, other Tory members have privately and publicly criticized their leader. Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt said during a televised debate Friday it was “very wrong" of the premier to to leave the commemorations early.

Sunak is facing discontent from party members as polls predict the Tories will see their biggest defeat in living memory. Labour leads the Tories by more than 20 points, according to Bloomberg’s composite poll, a rolling 14-day average using data from 11 polling companies, and two large-scale seat-by-seat analyses this week put them on course for a historic majority next month.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.