Rishi Sunak won’t reveal if he uses private healthcare, and people don’t like it2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 11:33 AM IST
Rishi Sunak refuses to address the issue and says it is his ‘personal choice’.
Asserting that it is "not really important", UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has repeatedly refused to say if he uses private healthcare. The head of the nursing union, Pat Cullen, has now stated that the PM needs to clarify it because he is a public servant.