Asserting that it is "not really important", UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has repeatedly refused to say if he uses private healthcare. The head of the nursing union, Pat Cullen, has now stated that the PM needs to clarify it because he is a public servant.

The National Health Service (NHS), backed by taxpayers’ money, provides free medical care to everybody in the United Kingdom. However, it is currently in trouble due to years of comparatively-low investment and the COVID-19 pandemic's aftermath.

In an interview with Sunak on the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the interviewer made the claims that former Conservative prime minister Margaret Thatcher was transparent about her decision to use private healthcare.

When Thatcher was prime minister, she was open about how she used private health insurance, claiming that it was essential for her to be able to check herself into the hospital on the day she wanted, at the time she wanted, and with the doctor she wanted.

Kuenssberg told Sunak that there was a great deal of public interest in his choices. Sunak, however, refused to address the issue once again and said it was his "personal choice".

Also Read: Rishi Sunak, 15 UK ministers likely to lose seat at 2024 election

Sunak, nevertheless, said that he had grown up “in an NHS family". He added that his father was a general practitioner and mother a pharmacist. At the same time, he said healthcare was "something that is private".

Kuenssberg seemed eager not to move on to the next question and asked Sunak again if he used private healthcare. This time, Sunak gave a generic reply and said the independent sector should be used so that patients had the choice to decide where they would get their treatment from.

Laura Kuenssberg: Maybe social care would improve is care workers weren't struggling on £18,000 / year.



Rishi Sunak: What if we gave them a SENSE that they're being paid more?#BBCLauraK: Would you work for £18,000?



Rishi Sunak: Look Laura! My job actually matters!! pic.twitter.com/DrCF8dKgza — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) January 8, 2023

Kuenssberg predicted a political controversy regarding Sunak's personal healthcare preferences. A former minister has told the BBC host that Sunak's lack of openness demonstrates his belief that going private is problematic.

Also Read: Rishi Sunak’s religious identity under radar as Christian UK gets first Hindu prime minister

Sunak may have been registered with a private general practitioner office, according to a news report from November 2022. This office offers same-day consultations and charges £250 for a half-hour session.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author