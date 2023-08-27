Rishi Sunak's 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan would have choked Lord Curzon: UK envoy

UK Envoy expressed amazement after a video of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak went viral wherein the latter chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' at Cambridge University on India's Independence Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis told NDTV news channel that he never imagined that one day a person from 10, Downing Street would chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Eliis added that India's rise in the global order can be measured by the benchmark it has set in conducting the G20 presidency and UK Prime Minister saying 'jai Shri ram'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The channel quoted the UK envoy saying, "India tops all three visa categories in the UK - students, visitors, and skilled workers... Did you ever imagine one day a person staying at 10 Downing Street, on August 15, would say Jai Shri Ram?"

He added that if Lord Curzon had been alive he would have choked. Lord Curzon was the Viceroy of India who presided over the Bengal Partition in 1905. The move was seen as an attempt to "divide and rule" by creating religious and ethnic tensions.

On India's Independence Day, 15 August, UK PM Sunak attended a 'Ram katha' by spiritual preacher Morari Bapu at Cambridge University. During the event, Sunak said, "It is truly an honor and pleasure to be here today at Morari Bapu's Ram Kahtha at the University of Cambridge on Indian Independence Day. Bapu, I am here today not as a Prime Minister but as a Hindu". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sunak started his brief talk by saying "Jai Shri Ram" and was seen giving a shawl to the spiritual leader as a greeting before going up to speak.

"For me, faith is very personal. It guides me in every aspect of my life. Being Prime Minister is a great honour, but it is not an easy job. There are difficult decisions to make, hard choices to confront and our faith gives me courage, strength, and resilience to do the best that I can for our country," Sunak said at Cambridge.