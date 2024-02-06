 Rishi Sunak's makes £1,000 bet about Rwanda deportation flights. The condition is.... | Mint
Rishi Sunak's makes £1,000 bet about Rwanda deportation flights. The condition is....

 Livemint

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made a £1,000 bet about migrant deportations to Rwanda in the coming months.

A handout photograph released by the Northern Ireland executive on February 5, 2024 show Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attending a meeting at Stormont Castle (AFP)Premium
A handout photograph released by the Northern Ireland executive on February 5, 2024 show Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attending a meeting at Stormont Castle (AFP)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made a £1,000 bet about migrant deportations to Rwanda in the coming months. The Tory leader insisted during a recent interview with TV host Piers Morgan that the first flights would leave within the year — before the UK held general elections. The initiative has been dubbed ‘inhumane and unworkable’ by rights groups and faces stiff opposition in Parliament. An earlier version of the Rwanda Bill was ruled ‘unlawful’ by the Supreme Court in mid-November.

“I'll bet you 1000 to a refugee charity, you don't get anybody on those planes before the elections. Will you take that bet?" the presenter asks during an interaction aired on the Piers Morgan Uncensored YouTube channel.

Sunak can be seen smiling as the query before insisting that he “wanted to get the people on the planes". The duo shook hands to cement their agreement as the PM reiterated his efforts to “get the people on the planes".

The new policy is key to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats" bringing unauthorised migrants to the UK. Asylum-seekers will permanently shifted to the east African nation once the Rwanda Bill gets approval — a move that Sunak and his supporters insist will deter people from making risky journeys and break the business model of people-smuggling gangs.

The plan — deemed illegal by the UK Supreme Court in November because Rwanda isn’t a safe country for refugees — has also divided the Tory party. Sunak remains determined to put the policy into operation amid pressure from right-wing lawmakers in his Conservative Party and growing voter concern about asylum seekers arriving without permission. However party leaders are beginning to panic about losing their seats in the next election as the tussle continues. The British-Indian leader has also seen his popularity plummet in recent months, reaching depths only plumbed by Boris Johnson at the end of his premiership and Liz Truss in her 49 disastrous days in office.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 06 Feb 2024, 03:15 AM IST
